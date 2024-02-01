Live
- Budget 2024: Post Budget Reactions from Tech Experts
- Greek farmers continue protests demanding govt pledged aid without delay
- Was PM Modi's Request the Reason Behind Rakul Preet Sng and Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Venue Switch?
- KK Raju conducts grievance cell at Visakhapatnam North constituency
- Hyderabad early summer forecast: Seasonal changes in South India
- Finance Minister announces setting up of more medical colleges
- Ajay Devgn strategically invests in UK-based global T20 cricket tournament
- Vasupalli Ganesh lays stone for development works in Zone IV of GVMC
- China challenging US influence in Middle East
- Chandigarh mayoral poll row: AAP-Congress joint candidate petitions SC
Just In
Finance Minister announces setting up of more medical colleges
With focus on Yuva Shakti and marching towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed setting up of more medical colleges in India, as she presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on Thursday.
New Delhi: With focus on Yuva Shakti and marching towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed setting up of more medical colleges in India, as she presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on Thursday.
Sitharaman said that the new medical colleges will be set up by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments.
A committee will be set up for this purpose to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations, the Finance Minister added.
She said that this initiative would not only create opportunities for the youth to become doctors but it will also improve healthcare services to the people.
Sitharaman proposed that ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers will also be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.
She said that in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) stream, girls and women make up 43 per cent of the student strength, among the highest in the world.
She also emphasised on the need for research and innovation for catalysing growth, employment and development.
She said, "A corpus of Rs.1 lakh crore to be established with a 50-year interest-free loan to provide long-term financing or refinancing with long tenors and low or nil interest rates.”