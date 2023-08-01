  • Menu
Fire breaks out at fabric dyeing unit in Bhiwandi

Fire breaks out at fabric dyeing unit in Bhiwandi
Highlights

A fire broke out at a cloth dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town in Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Thane: A fire broke out at a cloth dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town in Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said. The blaze was put out in an hour and nobody was injured, he said.

The fire broke out around 5.30 pm. Three fire engines were rushed to the site, the official said. The unit was totally gutted. The cause of the fire was being probed, the official said.

