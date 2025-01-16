Live
From IIT To Inner Peace: The Remarkable Journey Of 'IIT Baba' At Kumbh Mela
Discover how Baba Abhay Singh, an IIT-Bombay graduate and former aerospace engineer, transformed into 'IIT Baba,' combining scientific knowledge with spiritual wisdom at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
At the historic Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, amidst millions of spiritual seekers at Triveni Sangam, Baba Abhay Singh, known as 'IIT Baba,' has emerged as a unique figure bridging science and spirituality. His journey from an IIT-Bombay aerospace engineer to a spiritual guide exemplifies an extraordinary path of personal transformation.
Originally from Haryana, Baba Abhay Singh's quest for meaning led him through various disciplines. After studying engineering at IIT, he ventured into arts and later pursued photography at a renowned institute. His early life was marked by family struggles and criticism, particularly when he chose photography, leading to thoughts of leaving home.
Despite facing severe depression and sleepless nights, these challenges fueled his intellectual curiosity. He delved deep into Sanskrit studies, psychology, and mind-consciousness relationships. His spiritual journey was further shaped by ISKCON teachings and J. Krishnamurti's philosophy, helping him bridge the gap between scientific thinking and spiritual understanding.
Rejecting traditional religious titles, IIT Baba embraces a fluid, boundaryless approach to spirituality. His background in science complements his spiritual practices, as he guides seekers through yoga, Vedic sutras, and various paths to spiritual enlightenment. He emphasizes the importance of continuous growth and freedom from mental constraints.
Today, at the Kumbh Mela, he represents a unique blend of modern education and ancient wisdom, offering guidance that combines scientific understanding with spiritual insight. His message emphasizes personal freedom and the pursuit of truth beyond conventional boundaries, making him a distinctive voice in contemporary spiritual discourse.
