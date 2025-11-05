Ghatsila by-poll result will show people want change: Majhi

Ghatsila: Asserting that the BJP will win the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ghatsila seat, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday claimed the results will reflect the people’s desire for a change. Addressing a rally at Dampara for BJP candidate Babulal Soren, Majhi claimed that people are disillusioned with the government in Jharkhand within one year of the Assembly elections and are seeking change.

“This shows the poor performance of the present government. The BJP’s victory in Ghatsila by-poll will exhibit people’s desire for change,” he said. Majhi, who spoke mostly in Santhali, criticised the Hemant Soren government in the State for failing to implement the Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act or PESA, which grants self-governance to tribal communities in the scheduled areas of the country.

“The government here claims to be espousing the cause of tribals, whereas it has failed to implement PESA even after being in power for more than six years. This has deprived tribes of their rights and villagers of the benefits enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

Asserting that the BJP is committed to the upliftment of tribals, Majhi hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring Odisha and Chhattisgarh get tribal chief ministers, and the nation gets a tribal President. “The BJP has become synonymous with development,” he said, noting that plans are afoot in Odisha to auction 22 mines and foundation stones have been laid for several factories. “We would like to see similar development in Jharkhand under the BJP’s rule,” he added.

Majhi said Odisha and Jharkhand share similar culture and heritage, especially the Santhals.

Altogether, 13 candidates are in the fray in the by-election, the polling for which will take place on November 11. The by-poll was necessitated by the death of Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August. The votes will be counted on November 12.