Government releases Tur from calibrated buffer stock until imported stocks arrive

New Delhi: In order to ensure adequate supply of Tur and control its prices, the government on Tuesday decided to release it from buffer stock in a calibrated manner till imported stocks arrive in the markets.



According to official sources, the consumer affairs department has asked NAFED and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to dispose of Tur stock through online auction among eligible millers to augment the available stocks for consumers.The quantities being auctioned and the frequency will be calibrated on the basis of the assessed impact of the disposal on the availability of Tur to consumers at affordable prices.

It may be recalled that the government had on June 2 imposed stock limits on Tur and Urad by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and also to improve affordability to the consumers.

Under this order, stock limits have been prescribed for Tur and Urad until October 31 for all states.Stock limits applicable to each of the pulses individually are 200 metric tonnes for wholesalers, 5 metric tonnes for retailers, 5 metric tonnes at each retail outlet and 200 metric tonnes for big chain retailers.The implementation of stock limit order and status of stock disclosure on the portal are being continuously monitored by the Centre and state governments, sources added further.