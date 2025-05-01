‘Govt adopted our vision’: Rahul 'welcomes' caste census

New Delhi: Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to conduct a caste census but demanded a clear timeline for its completion, calling it just the “first step” toward deeper social reform.

“We welcome the decision, but we need to know how much time it will take to conclude the census,” the Congress leader told reporters hours after the announcement.

He also credited public and political pressure for pushing the government to act and said, “We have shown we can pressure the government.” Referring to the Congress party’s longstanding demand, the Rae Bareli MP said: “We had said in the Parliament that we will make caste census happen. We had also said that we would scrap the 50% cap, the artificial wall that is in place. Narendra Modi used to say that there are just four cases.

Don’t know what happened but suddenly after 11 years, caste census has been announced.” Calling Telangana a model for such an exercise, Rahul Gandhi said it could serve as a blueprint for the Centre. “We completely support it, but we want a timeline. This is the first step… There are two examples—Bihar’s and Telangana’s—and there is a vast difference between the two.”