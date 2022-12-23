Govt trying to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Kharge

New Delhi: As the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is about to enter Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the government for searching excuses to stop it.

Addressing a meeting of Congress leaders, he said that "the people are connecting with Rahul Gandhi... the government is worried so it's trying to stop the Yatra."

The Delhi unit of Congress is all set to receive the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it enters the national capital through the Badarpur border on Saturday.

The party has put all its might to make it as a grand ceremony with the central leaders taking charge. Flags and hoardings have been put up along the route.

According to party sources, the Yatra will enter Delhi via Badarpur border in the morning and reach Ashram at 10.30 a.m. After a morning break, the foot march will resume at 1.30 p.m. and proceed to the Red Fort via Hazrat Nizamuddin and India Gate.

At the Red Fort, the yatra will take a break with Rahul Gandhi paying tributes at Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

The Yatra will break for a few days and resume from January 3.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently asked the Bharat Jodo Yatra organisers to follow Covid protocols, or call it off.