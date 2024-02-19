Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in Banaskantha market; no casualties

Live
Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out on Monday at the Palanpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in which three shops were gutted, an official said.
The fire that broke out at around 9.45 a.m. was brought under control at around 2.30 p.m. by four fire-tenders that were rushed to the market. No casualties were reported.
Around five traders have suffered massive losses.
Serving as a crucial hub, the Palanpur APMC supports the agricultural economy of not only Banaskantha, Mehsana, and Sabarkantha districts in Gujarat but also extends its reach to Saurashtra, Kutch, and even Rajasthan.
The market is known for various agricultural products, including oilseeds, pulses, and spices.
The rapid spread of the fire was attributed to cotton bags, although the initial cause remains under investigation, the official said.