Guru Purnima a festival to establish Sanatan Dharma as Yug Dharma: Swami Ramdev

Haridwar: The festival of ‘Guru Purnima’, a symbol of Guru-disciple tradition, was celebrated with faith and dedication in the presence of Patanjali Yogpeeth’s founder president Swami Ramdev and General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna in the Yoga Bhavan Auditorium located at Patanjali Wellness, Yogpeeth-2.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev said “Guru Purnima is the festival of establishing Sanatan Dharma as Yug Dharma. It is a festival that represents India’s glorious Guru-disciple tradition, Rishi tradition, Veda tradition and Sanatan tradition and gives them perfection.” He said that Rashtra Dharma was also included in Veda, Rishi and Guru Dharma.

Addressing the students of Patanjali University, he said that today there was a battle for supremacy going on in the whole world. The dominance should be of truth, yoga, spirituality and justice. Due to different reasons, different types of ideological frenzy, religious frenzy, materialism, intellectual terrorism, religious terrorism, political, economic terrorism, medical terrorism, educational terrorism were going on in the whole world. In such a situation, the whole world will get education, medical, economic, social, political direction from India and India will be respected as the world leader.

Acharya Balkrishna said that Guru Purnima was a festival to showcase the Guru-disciple tradition, but its significance was only when we have full faith in our Guru and follow the path shown by him. He said that India will become the world leader only through the Guru-disciple tradition, Yoga, Ayurveda, Sanatan, Vedic knowledge.