HC asks CBI reason behind waterlogging

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the CBI to inform it the reason behind heavy waterlogging in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 when three civil services aspirants died after drowning in a flooded coaching basement. The court passed the direction while reserving order on the bail pleas of the jailed co-owners of the basement -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh -- in the criminal case concerning the deaths. “What was the reason on that day? Delhi has witnessed heavy downpours. Why so much waterlogging on that day? Was it the rain or something else? questioned Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

The co-owners had moved the high court last month for bail on the ground that they are merely the landlords of the basement, which was let out on a rental basis to the coaching centre and, therefore, they had no role whatsoever in the unfortunate event. The bench asked the agency to file a status report explaining the reason for the waterlogging in the area, the amount of rainfall received on the day of the incident as well as on the aspect of installation of heavy gates at the entrance of the coaching centre to “block” any water from the road.

Three civil service aspirants Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala died after the basement of the building housing Rau’s IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening. The case, being probed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), was transferred from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the high court.

“I am in custody. I have suffered enough. Please consider... At this stage, I am only asking for liberty. I will face the trial,” said the senior lawyer appearing for the four accused, who are brothers. Opposing the bail pleas, the CBI said the investigation was at initial stages and no relief should be given until the independent witnesses are examined as they may be influenced.

On being queried by the bench, the CBI counsel said a charge sheet is expected to be filed in 10 days against the present accused persons.