Heated exchange in RS over Kharge's 'not a dog of BJP' remark

New Delhi: Ruling and opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday sparred over certain remarks made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan's Alwar, with treasury bench members seeking an apology from him for the "foul" comments. However, Kharge refused to do so while maintaining that the BJP had no role in the country's freedom struggle. He insisted that the remarks were made outside Parliament and should not be discussed in the House.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, "not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country. He had also alleged that the BJP government "talks like a lion but acts like a mouse" as it is not taking on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Soon after papers were laid in the Upper House and the chairman announced that YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy and nominated member PT Usha have been nominated on the panel of vice-chairman of the House, treasury bench members were up on their feet demanding an apology from the Congress leader. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged protesting treasury bench members to resume their seats and even asked Leader of House (LoH) Piyush Goyal to persuade the members to maintain decorum in the House. As protests continued, the Chairman said he does not "appreciate such unruly scenes and chaotic behaviour" in the House. "This House, either side, is a platform of expression. This House has to reflect and take note of everything that happens outside. ...everything spoken here carries a great weight. Anyone wants to take anything should take recourse to rules," he said and asked the LoH to present the point the Treasury members want to make in the House. Goyal said, "Yesterday, Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge used foul language in his speech at Alwar. He made baseless remarks and tried to keep untruth before the nation. I strongly condemn it and demand an apology from him."

Kharge should apologise to the BJP and the House which has maximum members from the saffron party, he said. "The way he has used the foul langauge reflected his thinking and jealousy. ....He (Kharge) may be jealous that his party is not being accepted by people. Use of such foul language is an insult of this House and all citizens," Goyal said. Till he apologises, he has no right to stay in the House, he added.

As Treasury members continued to demand an apology, the chairman asked the LoH to control members and maintain decorum. Kharge said there was no need to discuss the issue as the remarks were made in Alwar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.