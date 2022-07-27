Honey-trapped jawan sends key docu to Pak agent, held

Jaipur: An Indian Army jawan, Shantimoy Rana (24), resident of West Bengal, was arrested for sharing confidential videos and documents after being honey-trapped by a female agent, confirmed officials here on Wednesday. The CID Intelligence team arrested the accused and confirmed that documents of Army's strategic importance have been shared with a Pakistan female agent through social media by him.

Director General Intelligence Umesh Mishra said the espionage activities being carried out in Rajasthan by the Pakistani intelligence agencies are continuously monitored by CID Intelligence under Operation Sarhad. During this surveillance, it came to the notice that Army jawan Shantimoy Rana was in constant touch with the Pakistani intelligence handlers through social media. When the activities of the jawan were monitored by the team of Intelligence Jaipur, he was found sharing information of military's strategic significance with the Pak female agent via social media after being honey-trapped and in greed of money. On July 25, Shanti Moy Rana was taken into custody.

Mishra said that the accused jawan was interrogated by various intelligence agencies at the Joint Inquiry Center, Jaipur. During interrogation, he said that he is in the Indian Army since 2018 and was in touch with female Pak agents via WhatsApp chat and WhatsApp audio and video calling for a long time.

Meanwhile, security along the Indo-Nepal border has been tightened after 11 Afghanistan and two Nepalese nationals were arrested last week while attempting to smuggle in two kg uranium.

The Nepalese authorities arrested the accused from Viratnagar on July 23. Six of the arrested Afghan nationals were found in possession of fake Aadhaar cards. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they trying to smuggle in the uranium consignment in India through Bihar. Soon after, the Nepal home ministry released a statement saying that the citizens of third countries are taking advantage of the open border of Bihar and Nepal to smuggle highly sensitive Uranium. It is a threat to both nations. According to sources, the accused were trying to enter through Jogbani border in Araria district of Bihar.