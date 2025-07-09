  • Menu
IAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu District, Pilot Killed

IAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu District, Pilot Killed
Highlights

A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Bhanunda village, Churu, Rajasthan on July 9, 2025. The pilot died in the crash. Rescue teams are on-site and an investigation is underway.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crashed in a village in Rajasthan on Wednesday , around 1 PM. The plane crashed in Bhanunda village, in the Churu district. Unfortunately, teh crash resulted in the ,death of the pilot.

The jet was flying normally when something went wrong and it fell into a farm field. The jet caught fire and exploded. Locals heard a loud sound and then saw smoke and fire in the field.

They also took videos of the burning plane and shared them on social media. Emergency teams and army officers rushed to the place. They are now trying to find out why the jet crashed.

Officials have told the public not to go near the crash site and not to share unconfirmed videos. They will give more information soon after the investigation.

