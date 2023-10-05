IB report sent to Shah's office on Trinamool stir outside RSS office in Kolkata

Kolkata: As sought by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has sent a detailed report about the October 3 protest by Trinamool Congress activists in front of Keshab Bhavan, the RSS’s eastern regional headquarters in Kolkata, sources said on Thursday.

The agitation broke out on Tuesday evening soon after the Delhi Police action against the elected representatives of Trinamool Congress at Krishi Bhavan in the national capital on the same evening.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was present at Keshab Bhavan when the agitation took place late Tuesday evening. However, the agitation could not take a serious turn as a huge contingent of Kolkata Police reached the spot and persuaded the agitating ruling party activists to leave the spot.

However, considering the security aspects of Bhagwat the matter was immediately brought to the notice of the Union ministry of home affairs by the central agency sleuths who are posted in Kolkata.

Sources said, the Union home minister asked the central agency sleuths to immediately send a detailed report to his office.

According to the sources, the intelligence officials visited Keshab Bhavan,where they spoke to the office-bearers seeking information about the incident. They also reportedly spoke to some officials of the state administration on this count, the sources added.