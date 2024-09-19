Live
- RG Kar: CBI summons CPI(M) leader who interacted with victim’s parents on August 9
- Jani Master Accused of Sexual Assault, Faces POCSO Charges
- Free Aadhaar Update: Government Extends Deadline to December 2024
- Heavy rush at bank to get Subhadra amount
- Hyderabad Metro's 'X' Account Hacked, Management Responds
- Ganjam district tops in anti-TB drive
- CM Revanth Reddy to Hold Key Meetings on Civil Supplies and Skill Development
- Chandrababu to hold review on Rural Water Supply today
- TMC Officials Survive Boat Capsizing During Flood Inspection In West Bengal
- Siddaramaiah strongly condemns threats made against Rahul
Just In
ICG Sujay makes port call in Bali
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay with integral helicopter made a port call at Bali, Indonesia on September 18, 2024, for a...
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay with integral helicopter made a port call at Bali, Indonesia on September 18, 2024, for a three-day visit, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to East Asia.
The crew of ICGS Sujay will engage in professional interactions with Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia (BAKAMLA), focusing on Operational Turn Around, Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Search & Rescue and Maritime Law Enforcement.
During the visit, the Coast Guards of both the countries will also engage in activities like cross deck training, joint yoga sessions and friendly sports events. Additionally, 10 NCC cadets aboard ICGS Sujay will participate in an environment protection walkathon towards sensitising the community on ill-effects of ‘marine pollution’ in collaboration with local youth organisations.