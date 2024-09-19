ICG Sujay makes port call in Bali

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Offshore Patrol Vessel Sujay with integral helicopter made a port call at Bali, Indonesia on September 18, 2024, for a three-day visit, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to East Asia.

The crew of ICGS Sujay will engage in professional interactions with Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia (BAKAMLA), focusing on Operational Turn Around, Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Search & Rescue and Maritime Law Enforcement.

During the visit, the Coast Guards of both the countries will also engage in activities like cross deck training, joint yoga sessions and friendly sports events. Additionally, 10 NCC cadets aboard ICGS Sujay will participate in an environment protection walkathon towards sensitising the community on ill-effects of ‘marine pollution’ in collaboration with local youth organisations.