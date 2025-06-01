If Rahul contests polls from Pak, he will certainly win

Ghaziabad: Spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he is immensely popular in Pakistan and would win by a huge margin if he ever contested elections there.

His remark came after a few videos of Rahul Gandhi went viral in Pakistan.

Talking to IANS, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said: “If Rahul Gandhi contests elections from Pakistan, he will win with a thumping majority. Rahul Gandhi does not trust the statements of Indian leaders or institutions. When the Indian Army states it has given a befitting reply to Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi demands proof. But if a leader from Pakistan says something, he immediately believes it. This is why the people of Pakistan love him so much, and it seems he, too, has a deep affection for Pakistan.”

Krishnam further reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks questioning the government over Operation Sindoor, where the Congress leader raised concerns about the mission and specifically asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar how many Indian aircraft were lost during the operation.

“Rahul Gandhi has made it his habit to question the Indian Army, the Parliament, and the Constitution,” Krishnam added.

“When a child goes astray, there is usually hope of reform. But Rahul Gandhi, despite coming from such a prominent family, seems completely spoiled. I don’t see any chance of him improving. Still, I advise him not to speak against the country.”