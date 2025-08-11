IIMC conducts orientation prog

Asmita Adhikari Dhenkanal

Self-motivation,critical thinking and creativity are essential if someone opts to make a career in Mass Communication. Be it print, TV, social or digital media, one has to inculcate creative values. This was stated by speakers during an orientation programme.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal, organised one-day orientation while two-day orientation programme was held at its New Delhi headquarters to inspire and motivate the new batch of students in Delhi, Dhenkanal, Amravati, Aizawl, Jammu and Kottayam. The speakers said the students should cultivate self-motivation, enthusiasm and confidence to excel in Mass Communication. “Don’t imitate others. Jobs are available but one needs to improve talent,” they said.

In Dhenkanal, Regional Director Anand Pradhan urged students of English and Odia journalism to focus more on creativity and critical thinking. Professor at National Law University, Odisha, Biraj Swain spoke on storytelling , research works, fact checking and inquisitiveness. Tata Corporate Communications Head, Kalinganagar and Meramandali, Subhransu Panda highlighted professionalism and communication during crisis situations. Prof Mrinal Chatterjee spoke on genuine reporting.

During the orientation programme, the online speakers urged the students not to get influenced by glamour but enhance their talent and skill. IIMC Vice Chancellor Pragya Paliwal Gaur said the course offers the students an opportunity to build their careers.