IISC, IIT Delhi Climb Up on the QS World University Rankings 2023

New Delhi: India's reputed universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia have made it to the QS World University Rankings 2023. The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has also improved its ranking in the list by bagging 174th position, up by 11 ranks compared to previous time.

IIT Delhi announced that amongst the top 200 rank holders, the institute improved on its 2022 performance by 11 places in the QS World University Rankings 2023. Since 2014, IIT Delhi has moved up by 48 places in the QS World University Rankings. According to the QS WUR 2023, IIT Delhi stood amongst the top 12.2% of the global institutes as compared to 25.8% in 2014.

The 19th edition of QS World University rankings, the world's most popular comparative data regarding university performance, was released on June 9 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which is a higher education analyst based in the United States. The OQ World University ranking has listed the top 1422 globally ranked institutes.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has risen 31 places in the prestigious QS World University Rankings top 200 universities while four Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and Delhi, have also emerged in the category, all of which have risen in rank since the previous edition.

The other Indian institutes, such as JNU, D.U and Jamia Millia Islamia have slipped down in the ranking. According to the rankings, 13 Indian universities have increased their research impact in comparison to global competitors, as measured by their Citations per Faculty (CpF) score.

Speaking about IIT Delhi's 174 rank globally in the QS World University Rankings 2023, Professor PV Rao, Dean, Planning and Head, Rankings, IIT Delhi, said, "During the last two years, IIT Delhi has improved its rank by 19 positions in QS WUR. Several new interdisciplinary academic programs and collaborative joint-degree programs with international universities have been initiated, which contributed to the improved performance in outcome-based QS WUR parameters".

Two Indian universities now rank among the top 250 in terms of faculty-to-student ratio. Savitribai Phule Pune University ranked 225th for FSR, and OP Jindal Global University ranked 235th for FSR, followed by IISc Bengaluru at 276th for FSR. Globally, a total 2462 institutions were analysed and 1422 were ranked. A total of 41 Indian institutes were ranked in the QS WUR 2023 edition among which there are 7 new entrants this year.