India successfully tests 4th generation, very short range air defence system against range of threats

New Delhi: In another major achievement for point protection against aerial threats on the battlefield, India has successfully conducted three flight tests of the fourth-generation, technically-advanced miniaturised Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), the Defence Ministry announced on Saturday.

The flight tests were conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday.

The tests were carried out against high-speed targets, demonstrating very critical parameters of maximum range and maximum altitude interception. These development trials showcased the repeatability of the hit-to-kill capability of the weapon system in various target engagement scenarios covering approaching, receding, and crossing modes.

"The development of VSHORADS missiles has been completed and two production agencies have been engaged in the Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) mode. In these trials, the missiles realised through DcPPs have been successfully used, thus paving the way for early user trials and production in a short time span in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

VSHORADS is a man-portable air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and DcPPs. The three Services have been associated with the project right from the beginning and participated during the developmental trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, the armed forces and the industry involved in the successful development trials. "This new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces against aerial threats," he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V. Kamat also congratulated the DRDO team, industry partners and users for the successful flight tests.