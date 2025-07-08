India to chair brics next year: Will define BRICS in new form says PM Modi

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India would redefine the BRICS grouping under its upcoming chairmanship by focusing on "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability."

Addressing the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Modi affirmed that New Delhi would carry forward the spirit of people-centric progress during its leadership of the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"In the coming year, under India's BRICS Chairmanship, we will continue close cooperation on all subjects," the Prime Minister said.

The PM underlined how India's presidency of the G20 elevated the concerns of the developing world and promised a similar approach for BRICS. "Just as during our G-20 Presidency, we ensured inclusivity and prioritized issues of the Global South in the agenda," he said, "In the same way, during our BRICS Chairmanship, we will take this forum forward with a people-centric approach and the spirit of Humanity First."

This message of unity and collaboration was reflected earlier in the day, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other BRICS leaders, partners and outreach invitees, gathered for the traditional family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday morning.

The summit brought together leaders and representatives from BRICS nations and partner countries to discuss cooperation and strategic partnerships, marking a significant moment of unity and collaboration among the countries that the grouping represents.

Hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, the summit saw leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia come together during the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 17th BRICS Summit being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 6-7, 2025, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. During the summit, the leaders held productive discussions on various issues on the

BRICS agenda, including reform of global governance, enhancing the voice of the global south, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, development issues, and Artificial Intelligence.

Modi thanked the President of Brazil for his warm hospitality and the successful organisation of the Summit, the statement added.