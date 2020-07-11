Indian armed forces to help Goa in Covid-19 management

Panaji: Local commanders of the Indian Navy, Army and the Coast Guard have agreed to offer assistance to the state government, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said here late on Friday.

Naik was speaking to reporters, after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met the local commanders of the armed forces in Naik's presence.

"The CM has asked whether there could be help forthcoming from the armed forces, in view of the rising cases of Covid-19. The Coast guard Navy and Army commanders had been called to discuss this issue," Naik said.

"They are willing to help in case it is needed. Whether it is providing additional staff, their (armed forces) doctors, and if need be, even (hospital) beds can be offered," Naik also said.

On Friday, 100 persons tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total tally of active cases in the coastal state to 895.