Indian Engineer Soham Parekh Explains Involvement with Several Startups, Denies Any Fraudulent Intent

Soham Parekh confirmed recently that he worked at multiple startups simultaneously, stating that the purpose was not to defraud them. After Mixpanel's co-founder Suhail Doshi shared a viral video that exposed Parekh for being a scammer, the internet was flooded with reactions, debates and accusations.

Parekh spoke about the controversy in a recent TBPN Interview. When asked if he was working at further than one place, Parekh replied," It's true." Parekh's conduct were questioned to determine if they violated his employment contract or if there was a legal exception that allowed them.

Why did he do it?

" It's important to reflect on origins and motives," said the Indian." I must stress that I don't blink or take pride in my own conduct.

He attributes his decision in part to his fiscal situation. He clarified that he did not work 140 hours per week because he wanted to, but rather out of necessity. It’s not something I endorse either.”

“Financial circumstances essentially. No one really likes to work 140 hours a week but I had to do it out of necessity.” He explained that his actions were guided by necessity and not by greed.

Did he hire people to work for him?

Parekh was accused in online discussions of leveraging Soham Parekh multiple jobs by delegating a majority of the tasks. He denied the accusations by claiming that he wrote the code all on his own.

Soham Parekh, who was born in Mumbai, said that he'll be moving to the US by 2020. He'd firstly planned to move in 2018 and begin his graduate academy. He said that his fiscal situation forced him to abandon the idea.