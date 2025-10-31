Indian Minorities Federation holds multi-faith prayers, first-of-its-kind 'unity walk' organised at Dal Lake

New Delhi: On the National Unity Day, a multi-faith delegation of the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) offered special ' prayers’ at religious places of various communities in Srinagar for India’s peace, prosperity and unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

A first-of-its-kind multi-faith unity march was also held by the IMF on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar as a part of the ‘Sardar@150 Unity March’, a nationwide campaign to commemorate the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary.

Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Shia and Sunni Muslims, Sufis, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists took part in Multi-Faith Unity March at Dal Lake Srinagar along with dignitaries including Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu, IMF Co-Founder Prof Himani Sood who also attended multi-faith prayers at Srinagar’s Shankaracharya Mandir, Dastageer Sahib Shrine, Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi Guru Hargobind Sahib and Saint Luke's church.

The multi-faith prayers began from Shankaracharya Mandir, the oldest shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Kashmir valley, built in the 9th century by revered Hindu philosopher Adi Shankaracharya. At Dastgeer Sahib Shrine, the revered shrine of Hazrat Dastgeer Sahib at Khanyar Srinagar, the IMF Convener also offered a Chadar at the shrine before prayers.

At Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi Guru Hargobind Sahib, one of the most important historical Sikh pilgrimage sites in Kashmir, the IMF’s multi-faith delegation also offered a Rumala Sahib before the Ardas (prayer) for the Chardikala (well-being), unity, prosperity, and communal harmony in the country.

At Saint Luke's church, one of Kashmir's oldest churches, prayers were offered to the Lord for guiding India towards peace, prosperity, and unity after lighting candles in the church.

After these prayers, a first-of-its-kind Multi-Faith ‘Unity March’ was held by the IMF at Dal Lake in Srinagar to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and spread the message of unity and communal harmony.

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and Multi-Faith leaders also took the ‘oath of unity’, affirming their commitment to preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

On the occasion, members of all communities said PM Modi’s Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" is ensuring inclusive development of all religions. They said in the six years since the abrogation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir region has also witnessed rapid development across regions.

Participants said PM Modi has paid true tribute to Sardar Patel by realising his vision of ‘One Country, One Flag, One Constitution’ for India with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, re-igniting the spirit of humanity, democracy (Jamhooriyat), and Kashmiriyat in the valleys of Kashmir.

They said under PM Modi's leadership, the world's perception of Kashmir has changed with a massive increase in the number of tourists in the last 6 years.

Residents of Srinagar said that by killing tourists on the basis of their religion, an attempt was made to break the country's unity through the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but under the strong leadership of PM Modi, India created a new history of valour by breaking the back of the masters of terror with Operation Sindoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “Sardar Patel’s relentless efforts united the nation, yet he was not accorded the recognition he deserved. It was only in 2014, after 67 years of Independence, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid true tribute to his legacy by declaring his birth anniversary as National Unity Day. The real essence of Sardar Patel’s vision of One Nation, One Constitution was felt by every Indian after the abrogation of Article 370 under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Modi. So today we have all gathered here to celebrate the legacy of Sardar Patel to send out the message of unity and communal harmony to the world.”

“The removal of Article 370 has ushered in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity in Kashmir. Through his mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, PM Modi has ensured inclusive development and equal empowerment of all communities in the country. In this new India under PM Modi’s leadership, all communities are safe and living harmoniously,” he added.

Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we are one: Actors Mukesh Rishi and Preeti Sapru

Actress Preeti Sapru said, "As the Prime Minister of India says, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', this Unity March is giving a message to the entire world that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we are all one. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all standing with the Prime Minister today.”

Actor Mukesh Rishi said, “We will all move forward in the direction of self-reliance with 'Swadeshi' with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' (Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust, and everyone's efforts)."



