Indian Railways embraces Modernization with Biometric Sign-On/Off for its Ticket Checking Staff

New Delhi, 02 September 2025 - Indian Railways has introduced a new biometric sign-on and sign-off system for its Ticket Checking staff, marking a significant stride towards modernizing railway operations and enhancing accountability. The first digital TTE lobby has been operational at Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction in East Central Railway on 29.08.25. This innovative system, has been successfully implemented in Banaras Division of Northern Railway, Sonpur Division in East Central Railway, Ratlam Division in Western Railway, TTE lobbies at CSMT,Pune & Solapur in Central Railway, Malda Division in Eastern Railway, Mysore Division in South Western Railway, Bhopal in West Central Railway, Madurai, Palghat, Trichy in Southern Railways, Kota Lobby in West Central Railway. North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, North Western Railway zone has also rolled out the new system in a phased manner in various divisions. Jammu Division of Northern Railway is set to roll out the system soon.

The new system integrates biometric authentication with the Ticket Examiner (TTE) Lobby system, allowing staff to authenticate themselves using an Aadhaar-enabled biometric device. This ensures a tamper-proof, transparent, and privacy-compliant attendance process that accurately records working hours and duty status in real time.













Key Objectives of the Biometric System:

• Authentic Attendance: Ensures that attendance records are accurate and verifiable.

• Real-Time Tracking: Provides real-time data on staff availability and duty status, allowing for more efficient management.

• Enhanced Monitoring: Offers effective monitoring of working hours and lobby operations.

• Seamless Integration: Integrates with Hand Held Terminals (HHTs) and duty rosters for streamlined staff deployment.

The implementation of this system is a testament to Indian Railway’s commitment to improving efficiency and transparency. The biometric sign-on/off system will not only streamline staff deployment but also significantly enhance the overall efficiency, transparency, and accountability of the ticket checking staff, ultimately improving the experience for all passengers.