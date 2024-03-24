Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP, fielded from Kurukshetra

Eminent industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP days before the Lok Sabha polls.

A two-time MP, he has now been fielded from Kurukshetra for the coming polls.

Jindal Steel and Power Chairman, Naveen Jindal thanked the Congress leadership and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in his departure note on social media.

"I represented the Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," he posted on X, tagging Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Today is a very important day of my life. I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat' dream of PM Modi," he said after joining the BJP.

A renowned industrialist from Haryana, Naveen Jindal contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2004 from the Kurukshetra constituency in the state on a Congress ticket. He defeated his nearest rival Abhay Singh Chautala, a political heavyweight then, by a huge margin. He was re-elected in the 2009 general elections from there again.