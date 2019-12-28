IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on January 17
The train, which is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route, will start its commercial run on January 19.
New Delhi: The second premium Tejas train of the IRCTC, the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways, is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday.
They said that the commercial run of the train will start on January 19. The Tejas train is already functional on the Delhi-Lucknow route.
