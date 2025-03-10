Jagannath temple priest to develop `200-cr luxury resort

Puri/Bhubaneswar: Sevayat Daitapati Bhabani Das, Jagannath Puri Temple's priest, said on Sunday that he is setting up a 300-room luxury beach resort, named Jagannatham, with a strong spiritual focus in the holy town. In a press conference, the priest said that the beachside project would be a pure vegetarian and non-liquor retreat, which is aimed to offer a 'satvik' experience to pilgrims and travellers seeking spiritual serenity with modern comforts.

Das said, "Puri is not just a destination. It is a sacred abode where divinity meets the ocean. The resort will offer a blend of spiritual tranquillity and luxury hospitality." He added that the construction of the 'Jagannatham' project is estimated at Rs 110 crore, excluding land. Meanwhile, an official from his team said that the current valuation is Rs 200 crore. Das and his family own 100 per cent of the resort but are open to diluting equity based on the response to the project's membership programme. Under Meridian Mist Hotel and Resort, the project is being built on a seven-acre beachfront plot along the Puri-Konark marine drive, about 8 km from the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Daitapati Bhabani Das said, "I own the land, and there is no conflict of interest with Jagannath Temple."

Das added that the project is set to open in almost 14-16 months and before the Rath Yatra of 2026. The membership, priced at Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 7 lakh, offers members a three-night stay per month for five years, making it a cost-effective alternative to luxury resorts in Puri.

The resort targets 5,000 members in its initial phase. The resort will feature deluxe and studio cottages, a spa, a jogging track, an amphitheatre, a tennis court, and dedicated wellness spaces.