  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Jan Dhan initiative forever transformed India's development trajectory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  (File/Photo)

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday lauded his government's 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' as it completed seven years, saying the scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday lauded his government's 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' as it completed seven years, saying the scheme, which facilitates the unbanked population to open a bank account, has forever transformed India's development trajectory.

It has ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians, Modi said, adding that the initiative has also boosted transparency. "I would like to applaud the untiring efforts of all those who have worked to make PM Jan Dhan a success.

Their efforts have ensured the people of India lead a better quality of life." he tweeted. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that 36.86 crore bank accounts out of the 43.04 crore opened under the programme are operative. The government has said that financial inclusion of such a vast number of poor population has helped a number of welfare programmes, including cash transfer, in reaching their target population.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X