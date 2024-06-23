JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who faces charges of sexually abusing a male party worker, appeared before a magistrate court on Sunday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the case earlier in the day. Revanna was transferred from Hassan to Bengaluru and presented before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge at his residence.

The allegations, stemming from an incident at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16, have resulted in him being booked under various sections of the IPC. Revanna has denied the charges, alleging an extortion attempt by the complainant.