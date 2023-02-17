JP Nadda to address BJP's district-level booth workers in Karnataka's Udupi on Feb 20

New Delhi: BJP chief J.P. Nadda will visit Karnataka's Udupi district on Monday to participate in the district-level booth committee convention and other two programmes.

As per a source, "BJP national president will visit Udupi. He will participate in the district-level booth committee convention at 10 a.m. in Udupi. He will then proceed to participate in a mega vehicle jatha at Byndoor at 2 p.m. and a public meeting at Mullikatte at 2.30 p.m."

"Members from 1,111 booth committees in the district will attend the programme in Udupi, and necessary arrangements for their participation will be made. Welcome preparation will also be done by the members.

"All the workers are instructed to finish off their assigned duties before the programme so that everyone can attend the address by the national president and interact with him," the source added.

In view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, the BJP is organising such meetings to boost the confidence of its party workers.