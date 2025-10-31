  • Menu
Justice Surya Kant appointed 53rd CJI

NEW DELHI: Justice Surya Kant was on Thursday appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. He will assume charge on November 24.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification to this effect.

He succeeds Justice Bhushan R Gavai, who demits office on November 23.

