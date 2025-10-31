Live
- 121 farm workers rescued
- Man gets 20 yr jail term for raping minor
- Kanakadasa Jayanti to be celebrated as state fest on Dec 8
- Pushpayagam performed at Tirumala
- ECI to rule on Azharuddin cabinet induction and CM's promises
- BRS gripes about Naveen Yadav’s strong-arm ‘tactics’ against cadre
- Nadendla vows to procure every grain of paddy
- FGG launches voter awareness drive ahead of Jubilee Hills by-poll
- Resolving public issues is the govt’s primary goal: Minister
- KTR to hit campaign trail in JH with roadshows from today
Justice Surya Kant appointed 53rd CJI
NEW DELHI: Justice Surya Kant was on Thursday appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. He will assume charge on November 24.
The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification to this effect.
He succeeds Justice Bhushan R Gavai, who demits office on November 23.
