Kerala HC gives benefit of 'doubt’, grants bail to man for molesting daughter

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday gave the benefit of doubt and granted bail to a man accused of sexually molesting his 14-year-old daughter.

The court noted that even though the allegations were serious, certain facts put them to doubt after the accused’s counsel said such things were being raised mainly because the parents had objected to the victim following Korean pop band BTS which, according to them, was un-Islamic.

"However, certain circumstances mentioned above, lead me to conclude that there is a possibility that the allegations may be false. While it may not be proper for this court to make any conclusion regarding the matter. While considering the bail application of the petitioner, the same can be taken note of for considering whether the petitioner can be granted bail," said the court.

The counsel also pointed out that the man had forbidden the 14-year-old daughter from going on a school trip to Wayanad, even though he had permitted the younger daughter to go.

It was further pointed out that the minor girl's aunt had instigated her to file the complaint and the girl was now in the custody of the aunt.

Since December 6 the father was in judicial custody and now that the investigation has been completed, the court granted him bail, but asked the man not to contact or intimidate his daughter in any way.