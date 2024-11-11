Live
Just In
Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Threats Against Hindu Temples
- Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened Hindu temples, including Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in a video from the banned Sikhs for Justice group.
- Pannun, designated as a terrorist, warns of attacks on November 16-17, intensifying concerns over radical activities.
Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued threats against Hindu temples, including the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a video released by the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Pannun warned of planned attacks on November 16 and 17, inciting violence against Hindu places of worship. The video, reportedly recorded in Brampton, Canada, displays footage of Prime Minister Modi at the Ram Temple’s inauguration and includes Pannun’s warning to “shake the foundations of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Hindutva.”
Additionally, Pannun cautioned Indians in Canada to avoid Hindu temples to evade potential Khalistani-led attacks. Last month, he also urged passengers to avoid Air India flights between November 1 and 19, associating the period with the 40th anniversary of the 1984 “Sikh genocide.”
Pannun’s SFJ has long promoted anti-India activities and a separate Sikh state. Recently, pro-Khalistani demonstrators clashed with devotees at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Temple and disrupted a consular event organized with the Indian Consulate. Indian authorities have repeatedly raised concerns with Canada over increased radical threats against Hindu communities and temple attacks. However, Canada’s response to these concerns has been viewed as inadequate, adding to tensions between the two countries.
Designated a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2020, Pannun remains active from the United States and Canada despite multiple Indian arrest warrants, calling for violence against Indian diplomats and furthering unrest within the Indian and expatriate communities.