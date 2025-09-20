Kurmi agitators demanding tribal status block railway tracks at over 15 locations in Jharkhand

Thousands of members of the Kurmi community held protests on railway tracks at more than 15 locations across Jharkhand on Saturday. They are demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The agitation has badly hit train movement on the Howrah-New Delhi main line, forcing the railways to cancel, divert, or reschedule several trains.

Protesters squatted on tracks at Rai, Muri, Tatisilwai, and Mesra railway stations in Ranchi, while similar demonstrations were reported from Giridih, Chakradharpur, Jamtara, Dhanbad, and Bokaro.

Clashes broke out at Pradhankhunta railway station in Dhanbad when security forces tried to clear the tracks.

Dressed in traditional attire and carrying drums, protesters began assembling at stations as early as 4 a.m., despite barricades put up by the police administration.

The Kurmi outfits spearheading the agitation had already announced plans to disrupt train services at 100 stations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha, including 40 in Jharkhand alone, on September 20.

Railway operations have already been hit. The Dhanbad division canceled the Hatia-Bardhaman MEMU (13504) and Hatia-Kharagpur MEMU (18036), while the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (13351) was rescheduled from 11.35 a.m. to 6.35 p.m.

Similarly, the Ranchi-Chhapra Express (18613) was diverted via the Ranchi-Tori route. Traffic was severely disrupted at Parasnath (Giridih), Chandrapura (Bokaro), and Rai (Ranchi) railway stations.

Calling the agitation a “historic demonstration,” organisers said they mobilised support through village-to-village campaigns.

Security has been tightened with the deployment of RPF, GRP, state police, CCTV surveillance, and drone monitoring.

Authorities have warned of strict action against those damaging railway property, adding that any losses will be recovered.

AJSU Party MLA Jairam Mahato, who also heads the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, extended support to the Kurmi movement.

In a video message, he said the struggle was not just about tribal status, but also about recognition for the Kurmali language and protection of land rights.

His party MP from Giridih, Chandra Prakash Choudhary, led a protest at Hesalong railway station in Ramgarh district, blocking the railway tracks.