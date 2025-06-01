Landslides in Sikkim

Mangan, Sikkim: Around 500 tourists were stranded in various parts of north Sikkim on Saturday with the main road blocked due to landslides caused by incessant rains, PTI quoted officials as saying.

According to the report, heavy rains disrupted the search and rescue operation for the eight missing tourists. Officials added that it was called off after the water level in the Teesta River increased.Earlier on Thursday, a person was killed, two were injured, and eight others went missing when a vehicle in which 11 tourists were travelling plunged into the Teesta river in Mangan district.

Officials stated that the vehicle plunged more than 1,000 feet into the river near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway.

The main road connecting Chungthang to Lachen and Lachung has been struck by multiple landslides, leaving over 500 tourists stranded in various parts of north Sikkim.

“No tourist permits have been issued today, and will also not be issued tomorrow for visiting north Sikkim,” he said. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a red alert on Saturday after India Meteorological Department (IMD) did the same.

The IMD also warned of possible floods and landslides in Mangan, Gyalshing, and Soreng districts.

The official said that the water level of the Teesta river has risen amid the heavy rains, and more showers are in the forecast.

The District Magistrate of Gangtok issued an urgent public notice, stating, “The general public is requested not to panic but to stay alert. The concerned authorities will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves.”

Also, the administration highlighted that the red alert for Mangan District could impact the Teesta River belt from Dikchu to Singtam, especially in case of a flood-like situation in north Sikkim.