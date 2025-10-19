Law Ministry allows Gujarat to increase number of Notaries from 2,900 to 6,000

The Gujarat government will be able to increase the number of Notaries from 2,900 to 6,000 with the Ministry of Law and Justice expanding the limit for the state along with three others, said an official on Sunday.

While notifying the Notaries (Amendment) Rules, 2025 on October 17, the Department of Legal Affairs has also allowed Rajasthan to increase the number of Notaries from 2,000 to 3,000, and Nagaland from 200 to 400, the official said in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu government, which was earlier allowed to appoint 2,500 Notaries, will now be free to nominate up to 3,500 notaries, it said.

The Ministry said that the step has been taken in response to requests received from the respective state governments, recognising the growth in population, number of districts/tehsils/talukas, and the corresponding demand for Notary services.

Earlier, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that till July 31, the government had issued 34,900 digitally-signed Certificates of Practice to the newly-appointed Notaries of various states and union territories using the new Notary Portal.

Meghwal shared the data while highlighting the features of the dedicated platform for providing online services for the work related to the Notaries Act, 1952 and the Notaries Rules, 1956.

He said the objective of the Notary Portal is to provide an online interface between the Notaries appointed by the Central government and the Government of India for various services like submission of applications for appointment as Notaries, verification of eligibility for appointment as Notaries and issuance of a digitally signed Certificate of Practice, among others.

He said the Portal also helps in renewal of certificate of practice, change of practice area and submission of annual return.

The MoS said the Notary Portal provides a faceless, paperless, transparent and efficient system.

“Presently, the module related to verification of documents and eligibility, and issuance of a digitally signed Certificate of Practice to the newly appointed Notaries is live,” he said.