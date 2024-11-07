  • Menu
Let’s work to promote global peace: Modi congratulates Trump

New Delhi: As soon as the results were officially declared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in US polls on Wednesday. “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” he said.

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.

