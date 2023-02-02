LG nod to participation of 8 specially abled children from Delhi for World Scout Jamboree in S Korea

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the participation of eight specially abled children from Delhi government schools in the Indian contingent which will attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea from August 1-12.

An official statement from the LG office said these eight children with special needs (CWSN) will be accompanied by one physical education teacher, one special educator and deputy director of the education department.

A proposal from Bharat Scouts and Guides, seeking the names from city-based schools for the national contingent was sent to the Delhi government on January 19, it said. The proposal, recommended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to the LG for approval, it said.

The eight children have been selected from among the 16 specially-abled children, who successfully participated in the 18th National Jamboree held in Rajasthan's Pali in January, it added.