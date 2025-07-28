Lok Sabha proceedings marred by Oppn protests over SIR, Speaker Birla reasserts focus on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Following hours of disruption, heated sloganeering, and repeated adjournments, the Lok Sabha reconvened at 1 p.m. on Monday under fraught circumstances, as Opposition members renewed their protest by chanting "Hamari Bhi Suna Jaye" -- a demand to be heard on the contentious issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which the Union government has declined to table for discussion.

Speaker Om Birla, visibly disappointed by the disruption, reiterated his earlier appeal for cooperation.

"I have requested you before, and I am urging you again," he said, addressing the Opposition.

"All party leaders agreed that the House would hold a special discussion on Operation Sindoor. The government and I have given our consent. I am again requesting you to allow the debate to proceed."

However, the Opposition, led by Congress and INDIA bloc members, insisted that the House first address the SIR exercise in Bihar, which they allege could disenfranchise marginalised communities ahead of the state's assembly elections.

Speaker Birla responded sharply, accusing the Opposition of reneging on its commitment.

"You made a commitment in the all-party meeting to begin with Operation Sindoor. Now you take a U-turn," he then said.

"Akhilesh ji, if you send leaders to me, ensure they are capable of making decisions. If someone else is pulling the strings from behind, they should not attend the all-party meet."

The Speaker's remarks appeared to be directed at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was present during the protests.

Speaker Birla emphasised that the House would proceed only with the scheduled debate on Operation Sindoor and not entertain other subjects raised from the well of the House.

Despite repeated appeals, the Opposition remained defiant, prompting Speaker Birla to adjourn proceedings until 2 p.m.

Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent civilian lives, was scheduled for a 16-hour debate, starting on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was expected to open the discussion, with interventions from Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The standoff reflects deepening fault lines in Parliament, where the Monsoon session has already seen multiple adjournments over the SIR issue and demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

As the House prepares to resume, the Union government faces mounting pressure to address both national security and electoral integrity, while the Opposition seeks to leverage procedural disruptions to spotlight its concerns.

Whether the debate on Operation Sindoor proceeds uninterrupted remains uncertain.