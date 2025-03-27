Live
- Girl child is a blessing to family: Collector
- Children stretch beyond their boundaries to ace English
- LRS fee payment deadline nears, avail 25% rebate before March 31: DC
- Cancer screening programme ‘ColFit’ launched
- Vizianagaram eyes 16.63% growth in agri sector
- Bhadrachalam: Building collapses, 2 buried alive
- Suggestions offered to enhance biz operations at Adani Port
- Palestinians protest Hamas in rare public show of dissent
- LS being run in 'non-democratic' manner: Rahul
- Strictly follow safety protocols, VMRDA tells shop operators
LS being run in 'non-democratic' manner: Rahul
Highlights
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being given a chance to speak in the House which was being run in a...
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being given a chance to speak in the House which was being run in a "non-democratic style", and said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had made "unsubstantiated" remarks about him. Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after Birla asked him to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House.
It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation. The former Congress president said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak.
Next Story