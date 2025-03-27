  • Menu
LS being run in 'non-democratic' manner: Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he was not being given a chance to speak in the House which was being run in a "non-democratic style", and said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had made "unsubstantiated" remarks about him. Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after Birla asked him to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House.

It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation. The former Congress president said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak.

