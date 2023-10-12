Maha Kumbh 2025: QR codes for complaints about dirty toilets

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has said that visitors to the Maha Kumbh 2025, would have the facility to complain about dirty toilets using QR codes.

He said that the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ slogans would be painted on the toilet doors in the Mela grounds.

The Chief Secretary is scheduled to travel to Prayagraj on October 27 to take stock of the work in progress for the mega fair.

A state-of-the-art, Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) would be functional by December 2024, he said and accorded in-principal approval to the Prayagraj Smart City plan for the ICCC.

The centre will be used to keep an eye on the 4,000 hectare area on which the mela township will be spread.

There will be 308 AI-based high-definition cameras to keep a watch on the premises and control the movement of people.

In case of a fire, the ICCC will get the first alert. The parking area will also be monitored using 480 AI- based cameras and 720 normal CCTVs.

Around 200 extremely important points will also be under surveillance. Clearance was also given to the beautification of the Kalindipuram crossing to the Civil Airport Road at a cost of Rs 50 crore.