Maha Oppn walks out for not being allowed to speak on Dy CM's reply on budget debate in House

The Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday staged a walkout for not being allowed to speak on Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar’s reply to the debate on the additional budget for 2024-25.
Mumbai: The Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday staged a walkout for not being allowed to speak on Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar’s reply to the debate on the additional budget for 2024-25.
Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, who tried in vain to put his point across, led the walk out saying that the Chair should have allowed him and other Opposition members to speak on the Dy CM’s reply.
Wadettiwar said Ajit Pawar took more time for his reply than the entire budget presentation.
“The Opposition was not allowed to speak on what the Dy CM said in his reply. The budget inflates the figures and understates the actual expenditure. The expenditure for the agriculture department is only 47 per cent of the total provision in the previous year 2023-24.
“Besides, there is a huge gap between the expenditure made on the welfare of the Backward Class communities and the budgetary provision,’’ he added.