Mahakumbh 2025: Devotees thank Adani Group for distributing Aarti collection booklets free of cost

Prayagraj: Devotees gathering at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have expressed happiness and thanked the Adani Group and its Chairman Gautam Adani for giving free Aarti collection as a gift to them.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is breaking and setting new records every day in terms of the enthusiasm of devotees visiting it.

The Geeta Press and the Adani Group together are distributing the free Aarti collection as a gift to the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh in every corner.

This special arrangement has been made by the Adani Group for the convenience of the Kalpavasis -- who reside for the entire period of Kumbh Mela at the Sangam. A Kalpavasi takes a dip at the Sangam on all days.

A Kalp is the total years in the four yugas - Satyug, Treta, Dwapar, and Kalyug. This adds up to several millions of years. When a devotee performs Kalpavas, he/she overcomes the sins in earlier birth and escapes from the numerous rebirths.

Aarti collection booklets are being distributed on behalf of the Adani Group to the devotees who came to Mahakumbh.

A devotee from Bihar, who came to Maha Kumbh, told IANS that he received the Aarti-collection booklet and thanked the Adani Group for this noble initiative.

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) resident Sitaram Das told IANS: "Great work is being done by Adani Group at the Maha Kumbh. I thank the Adani Group for this noble gesture.

While talking to IANS, Prayagraj resident Ragini Singh said: "I have taken this booklet for the first time. Good work is being done by the Adani Group at the Maha Kumbh."

Another devotee told IANS that this place is blessed, adding that every facility, including the Aarti collection booklet, is available here at the Kumbh.

Ravindra Kumar Goswami, who came to Maha Kumbh from Colonelganj district of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, thanked the Adani Group for the Aarti collection.

He said that it feels great to be here.

"We have taken a lot of service from the Adani Group here."

Pradeep, who came to Maha Kumbh from Haryana, said: "We (devotees) have taken the services of the Adani Group, I am very happy with it. I thank the Adani Group profusely for providing such a service. Along with this he also received the Aarti-Sangraha booklet."

Nishith Jaiswal, a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar, said: "It would be good if Gautam Adani is there at the Maha Kumbh. The arrangements here are very good. Apart from the temple, we have also seen other things here. Now we will go for the Prasad.

Another devotee Renu Jaiswal said that she felt very happy to come to the Maha Kumbh.



