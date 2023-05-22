Man Dies After Getting Hit By A Car In Delhi

Early on Sunday morning in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, a 36-year-old man lost his life after a speeding car hit his scooter. The woman driving the BMW has been detained by police. The police authorities have also seized the car. The incident took place in the early morning at 4 a.m.



Ajay Gupta, the deceased, owned a grocery store and resided with his family in west Delhi's Basai Darapur neighbourhood. He was returning home after visiting a hospital to purchase some medications. While the accused, a 28-year-old architect, and her family reside in Ashok Vihar. According to the police, she was going home after attending a party at Greater Kailash.

At 4.08 am, a team from the police responded to a PCR report about an accident that had occurred close to the Moti Nagar Metro station. They immediately discovered the wrecked vehicle, but the occupants were gone. There was also a damaged generator that had been struck by the car during the collision.

It was discovered that the woman had taken Gupta to the neighbouring EBG hospital, from where his family had transferred him to the ESI hospital. He did, however, pass away while receiving care for his wounds.

Women's samples have been gathered by the police for an alcohol test, and the results are awaiting. They stated that more action would be taken in accordance.

According to the woman, the man appeared in front of her car out of nowhere, and she was unable to control it. However, police will look at her testimony. The police claimed to be reviewing the CCTV footage from cameras placed nearby. The officer stated that the vehicle was being driven really quickly. They will learn more about the collision after the vehicle is given a mechanical inspection.

The victim's family and locals protested the occurrence. They briefly blocked the road while yelling anti-police and anti-authoritarian chants. The cops later dispersed them after making stern threats.

Meanwhile, the accused was arrested but released on bail after police filed a FIR under IPC Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (causing death due to negligence and rash driving). Additionally, autopsy of the body is yet to come.