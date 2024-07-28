Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' address, called upon all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' in celebration of Independence Day.

Emphasising the importance of this initiative, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, the day of August 15 is not far away. And now another campaign has been added to the 15th of August, 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'."

Reflecting on the widespread enthusiasm for the campaign in recent years, he noted, "For the last few years, everyone's fervour for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' remains high in the entire country. Be it the poor, the rich, small households, or big households, everyone feels proud waving the Tricolour."

The PM highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He observed, "There is also a craze for taking selfies with the Tricolour and posting them on social media. You must have noticed that when the Tricolour flutters atop each house of the colony or society, within no time, the Tricolour starts appearing on other houses as well. That is, 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' -- has become a unique festival in upholding the glory of the Tricolour."

He also mentioned various kinds of innovations related to the campaign, including products displaying the Tricolour in homes, offices and cars, and how people distribute the 'Tricolour' to their friends and neighbours, thereby highlighting the "enthusiasm".

Encouraging participation, he urged citizens to upload selfies with the Tricolour on 'harghartiranga.com'.

The Prime Minister also invited people to send their suggestions for the upcoming Independence Day address via the MyGov or NaMo App, stating, "Every year before the 15th of August, you send me a lot of your suggestions. You must send me your suggestions this year as well. I will try to cover as many suggestions as possible in the 15th August address."

PM Modi concluded his address with a message of unity and anticipation for future achievements, saying, "My dear countrymen, it was very nice to connect with you in this episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'... Many festivals are also on their way in the near future. Best wishes to you for all the festivals. Enjoy the festivals with your family. Keep up the energy to do something new for the country. Thank you very much. Namaskar."