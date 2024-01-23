Massive rush of devotees at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: A massive rush of devotees wanting to have ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram temple was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Devotees had lined up at the temple since 3 a.m.

A majority of these are those who came for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday and stayed back to offer prayers at the temple.

A large number of saints are among those who have lined up at the temple.

Temple trust members said the rush was unprecedented and they have urged the district administration to ensure proper security and continue with the arrangements.

“We expect a greater rush during the day when the local people start turning up for darshan,” said a trust member.