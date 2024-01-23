Live
- APERC to conduct public hearing from January 29
- Barrelakka to contest LS polls from this constituency
- AP High Court to take up urgent hearing of bail petition of accused in Kodikathi case
- OnePlus 12 Launch at 7:30 PM: Design, Specifications, and India Pricing Revealed
- Rama Bhakti grips pilgrim city
- Winter affecting menstrual cycle?
- Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu resigned the YSRCP and MP post
- A handful of almonds for healthy skin, blood sugar, heart!
- Apple's iOS 17.3 Update Introduces Stolen Device Protection
- MLA Hafeez Khan inaugurates paper Manufacturing unit in Kurnool town
Massive rush of devotees at Ayodhya Ram Temple
Ayodhya: A massive rush of devotees wanting to have ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla at the newly constructed Ram temple was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Tuesday.
Devotees had lined up at the temple since 3 a.m.
A majority of these are those who came for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday and stayed back to offer prayers at the temple.
A large number of saints are among those who have lined up at the temple.
Temple trust members said the rush was unprecedented and they have urged the district administration to ensure proper security and continue with the arrangements.
“We expect a greater rush during the day when the local people start turning up for darshan,” said a trust member.
