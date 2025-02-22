Matric exams begin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Matriculation (Class 10) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha commenced on Friday with over 5.22 lakh students appearing in the test.The matriculation examination is being held from 9 am to 11.30 am in 3,133 examination centres. It will continue till March 6.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished all the candidates appearing in the matriculation examination.In a post on X, “My best wishes to all students appearing for the Class 10 board exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. May the students perform well and appear for the exams with a positive attitude and strong self-confidence, free from stress.

I wish all the examinees success and a bright future.” Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras have been installed at examination centres and nodal centres, an official said.A control room at the BSE headquarters will oversee real-time proceedings through live streaming.

The board officials can monitor the examination from the control room. Meanwhile, a report from Kendrapara district said that at least 11 students were injured when the vehicle carrying them to the examination centre hit a cyclist and fell into a roadside canal near Krushna Nagar Chhak. The cyclist was killed in the accident.The students from Vivekananda High School in Baghamari area were on their way to appear in the Class 10 examination at Naga Narayan High School in Khamara Sahi.

The injured students were rushed to Talchua Hospital for treatment. Some of the students with minor injuries went to the examination centre and appeared in the test.