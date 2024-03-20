  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Mentally unstable aunt beats two minor nephews to death in UP

Mentally unstable aunt beats two minor nephews to death in UP
x
Highlights

A mentally unstable woman allegedly beat two of her minor nephews to death using a wooden plank in a village in Prayagraj, police said on Wednesday.

Prayagraj (UP): A mentally unstable woman allegedly beat two of her minor nephews to death using a wooden plank in a village in Prayagraj, police said on Wednesday.

Family members said the accused woman was "mentally disturbed" and is absconding after the incident.

According to reports, accused Pooja beat her nephews, Abhi, 3, and Lucky, 6, to death with a wooden plank.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said the incident took place on Tuesday night.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and the DCP added that a search for the accused woman is on.

Details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X