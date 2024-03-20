Live
Mentally unstable aunt beats two minor nephews to death in UP
Prayagraj (UP): A mentally unstable woman allegedly beat two of her minor nephews to death using a wooden plank in a village in Prayagraj, police said on Wednesday.
Family members said the accused woman was "mentally disturbed" and is absconding after the incident.
According to reports, accused Pooja beat her nephews, Abhi, 3, and Lucky, 6, to death with a wooden plank.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said the incident took place on Tuesday night.
Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and the DCP added that a search for the accused woman is on.
Details are awaited.
