Modi should tell when major decisions of Rajasthan govt will be implemented by Centre: CM Gehlot

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government has brought big schemes like the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance and the Urban Employment Guarantee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should say when the Centre would implement those in the country.

Gehlot's statement comes days after Modi told a public meeting in Chittorgarh that if the BJP came to power in Rajasthan, it would not stop welfare schemes started by the Congress in Rajasthan. The chief minister also reiterated that his government will conduct a caste survey in Rajasthan on the lines of the one recently done in Bihar. On Modi's "guarantee" that the BJP will not discontinue the welfare schemes, Gehlot said, "It means that he accepted that our plans are great. He should not worry, we have implemented them well.

He should tell us when the Centre will announce the Rs 25 lakh insurance scheme. Tell me when will OPS be implemented? Tell me when will you implement the urban employment scheme?" "We have taken big decisions, when will the Centre implement those? Prime Minister Modi should come here and say this. First, implement and then come and campaign here.

Then people will believe what he says," the chief minister said. Gehlot also targeted BJP leaders in the state, saying they could not find reasons to criticise the decisions of the Congress government. "That is why sometimes they talk about red diary, sometimes yellow diary, sometimes black diary," he said. On his government's plan to conduct a caste survey in the state, Gehlot said, "Census can only be conducted by the Centre. We are only doing a survey of the families in which their economic condition will also come out. I think a huge decision has been taken.

It is our party's commitment, we will take it forward." Asked about the Congress' alliance with other parties for the upcoming elections in the state, Gehlot said it was an internal matter of the party. He said his government has taken revolutionary decisions. "Every village, every house of Rajasthan has got the benefit of one or the other schemes of ours," Gehlot added. In the Sanjeevani Credit Co-operative Society scam case, Gehlot said he would apologise if Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat came forward to help the victims. Gehlot has repeatedly accused Jodhpur MP Shekhawat of being involved in the scam.