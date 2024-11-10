Mother And Newborn Die After Alleged Unauthorized C-Section In Private Hospital; Family Protests

A woman and her newborn tragically passed away on Saturday after doctors at a private hospital allegedly performed a caesarean surgery without obtaining consent from her husband, police reported. Following the incident, the family of the deceased protested at the hospital.

Police stated that Yashoda, 35, wife of Santram Pasi, was brought to the hospital by her family after she began experiencing labor pains. Santram alleged that doctors instructed him to leave and fetch blood and proceeded with the surgery on his wife without his consent, according to a police official.