Mother And Newborn Die After Alleged Unauthorized C-Section In Private Hospital; Family Protests
Highlights
- A woman and her newborn died after an alleged unauthorized caesarean surgery at a private hospital.
- The family, claiming the operation was done without the husband’s consent, staged a protest at the facility.
A woman and her newborn tragically passed away on Saturday after doctors at a private hospital allegedly performed a caesarean surgery without obtaining consent from her husband, police reported. Following the incident, the family of the deceased protested at the hospital.
Police stated that Yashoda, 35, wife of Santram Pasi, was brought to the hospital by her family after she began experiencing labor pains. Santram alleged that doctors instructed him to leave and fetch blood and proceeded with the surgery on his wife without his consent, according to a police official.
